Man with gunshot wound found in West End, Winnipeg police say

A man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after police found him in Winnipeg's West End Thursday morning.

Officers arrived for a call about a medical incident on Maryland Street near Ellice Avenue around 10 a.m. and discovered the man, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Dani McKinnon said in an email.

The man was taken to hospital, but McKinnon did not know his status. A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service referred questions to police.

Police are still investigating the incident and traffic has since been cleared, McKinnon said.

