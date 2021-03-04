Weapons stash seized after woman threatened with gun: Winnipeg police

A 33-year-old man accused of threatening a woman with a gun was found with a cache of weapons and body armour when he was arrested, Winnipeg police say.

The threat was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Thursday. The person who made the report told police the man had access to guns.

Several police units, including the service's helicopter, responded and determined the man was still in a home somewhere on the west end of Notre Dame Avenue.

From the helicopter, police saw a man going back and forth between a house and a vehicle, where he was putting cases in the trunk, police said.

Almost an hour after the report came in, officers arrested the man. They found several guns in the vehicle and a few more — plus ammunition — in the house, the release said.

The man was charged with possessing body armour and 22 firearms-related offences. Police say they seized several guns, including three semi-automatic weapons: a Glock handgun, a shotgun and a rifle.

They say they also found an M-16 assault rifle, a break-action rifle and a bolt-action rifle, along with multiple rounds of ammunition and several firearm magazines.

The police service's major crimes and guns and gangs units are still investigating, the release said.