17 guns, ammunition, pipe bomb and meth lab equipment seized from Winnipeg home

A 27-year-old man is in jail and Winnipeg police have a pile of weapons, drugs and meth-making equipment.

Officers were called Sept. 24 to a dispute between residents at a home on Polson Avenue in the city's North End. When they arrived, they met the 27-year-old, who told them he had numerous firearms in the basement, police said.

Investigators, with help from the bomb unit and the clandestine lab team, seized 17 guns — some loaded — and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Police also found a pipe bomb, a quantity of methamphetamine, and equipment and chemicals to produce meth, they said.

The man has been charged with numerous offences and remains in jail, police said.

