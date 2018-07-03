Boy, 4, found in Winnipeg hotel suite with sawed-off shotgun, drugs

A four-year-old boy is in government care after being found sitting at a table that was covered in money, cell phones, scales, and bags of white powder.

Police were alerted at about 10:30 p.m. on Canada Day by a caller concerned about the child, who had been seen at a Winnipeg hotel in the 200 block of Main Street.

When officers knocked, the suite door was opened by woman. That's when officers noticed the table where the child and a man were sitting, said Const. Rob Carver.

Police subsequently discovered a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and $3,400 cash in the suite.

"I cannot stress how concerning this is," Carver said. "This child's safety was at risk. These drugs are open.

"It's not that long ago we were … talking about white powder that might be contaminated with fentanyl or carfentanil, where our own officers have to wear safety equipment to go in."

The white powder is ​believed to be cocaine but must still be tested at a lab, he said.

The 45-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested and charged with numerous drug trafficking and firearms offences. The boy was placed in the care of Child and Family Services.

'Gang and meth problem'

Police also seized a gun and drugs in a separate arrest in the city.

A 33-year-old man is charged with 17 offences after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun, ammunition, digital scales, methamphetamine, marijuana and $355 in cash.

Carver said the arrest was part of a targeted "crime suppression project" by the police service's street crime unit.

"We've got a gang and meth problem, so they try and pick some neighbourhoods where they know that is one of the blights on that [area]," Carver said.

"They were doing some areas in District 3, which we call the North End but it encompasses the entire north quadrant of the city."

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, officers noticed the man committing an offence under the Highway Traffic Act in the area of McGregor Street and Redwood Avenue.

Carver wouldn't say what the offence was, but said the man is a known gang member and convicted drug dealer. He ran off when police tried to speak with him but was caught after a short foot chase.

​"You got a guy walking around with pockets full of drugs and money and a gun — not exactly what you want in your neighbourhood," Carver said.

"We know that street gangs are operating in this particular area and we were able to make an arrest and get a gun off the street."