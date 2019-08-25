Police seize guns, cocaine after being called about shots fired in Winnipeg

Four people, including two teen boys, have been charged after police were called to Winnipeg's West End about gunshots being heard.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. Friday and found a vehicle on McGee Street with four people inside. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered a loaded sawed-off .22-calibre rifle and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun.

Police say one of the teens was also found with a knife, 3.4 grams of crack cocaine and $450.

Officers also located a nearby residence with exterior damage consistent with multiple firearm discharges, police said, adding no one was inside the house when officers checked.

However, investigators believe at least one of the four people arrested was inside when the gunshots were heard. But the two firearms that were seized do not match ballistic evidence recovered at the scene, police said.

Members of the major crimes unit are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

All four people arrested — a 37-year-old man, 21-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy — are charged with numerous firearms offences from possession to careless use.

The 37-year-old is also charged with failing to comply with prior court orders.