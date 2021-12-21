Winnipeg police discover high-powered weapons, ammo in raid of North End home

A police raid at a home in Winnipeg's North End turned up high-powered guns, ammunition and body armour.

Members of the guns and gang unit and the tactical support team went into the house on Powers Street, off St. John's Avenue, on Saturday.

Several people were taken into custody and three of them have been charged with numerous offences.

The guns found by police include:

Loaded, sawed-off 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun.

Sawed-off 12-gauge Remington shotgun.

Two loaded, semi-automatic 7.62 calibre SKS rifles.

A variety of bullets were also seized along with a body armour vest.

Shotgun shells and high-calibre bullets are seen in this photo from the Winnipeg police. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

A man, 21, faces 26 weapons-related offences. He also had two warrants out for his arrest — one for the suspension of his parole and another for being unlawfully at large.

A man, 23, is also charged with 26 weapons-related offences, as well as four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

A woman, 27, is charged with 16 weapons-related offences as well as five counts of failing to comply with prior court orders.

Body armour vest seized by Winnipeg police (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

