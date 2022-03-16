Winnipeg man, 25, charged with 2nd-degree murder in downtown shooting

A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Winnipeg last month.

Winnipeg police arrested Gunni Abdi Hassen, 25, on Monday at a residence on Hargrave Street.

He was detained and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Abdulwasi Ahmed.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Feb. 9, Winnipeg police homicide unit officers and members of the tactical support team were called to a location on Garry Street between Graham and Portage avenues.

Officers found two men who were injured in a shooting. Emergency crews provided care to both before they were transferred to hospital. Ahmed was transported in critical condition and died of his injuries.

Police believe Ahmed and Hassen were associated with criminal organizations in Winnipeg. Investigators don't know whether the pair new each other but believe the shooting was gang-related.

