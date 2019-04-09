Winnipeg hotel surrounded after guest shows gun

A gun threat sent police racing to a hotel in east Winnipeg on Monday night.

Officers were called to the Super 8 Hotel on Niakwa Road East, near Symington Yards, around 9 p.m.

A person in one of the suites had a gun but no shots were fired and no one was hurt, according to police.

Police remained on scene Tuesday morning and were interviewing a number of people in custody.

No charges have been laid.

