Winnipeg hotel surrounded after guest shows gun
Police remained on the scene Tuesday morning after a gun threat sent them racing to a hotel in east Winnipeg on Monday night.
Officers were called to the Super 8 Hotel on Niakwa Road East, near Symington Yards, around 9 p.m.
A person in one of the suites had a gun but no shots were fired and no one was hurt, according to police.
Police remained on scene Tuesday morning and were interviewing a number of people in custody.
No charges have been laid.
