Skip to Main Content
Man charged after police find gun in his pants

Man charged after police find gun in his pants

Police just happened to be in the right place at the right time to get another gun off of Winnipeg's streets on Wednesday.

Officers noticed the black pistol grip of a firearm sticking out of the waistband

CBC News ·
Hours after police spoke about the spike in the number of guns being encountered on Winnipeg's streets, members of the drug enforcement unit got another one. (Robert Short/CBC)

Police just happened to be in the right place at the right time to get another gun off of Winnipeg's streets — and out of a man's pant leg.

Just hours after police held a news conference Wednesday morning, talking about the spike in the number of guns being encountered and seized by officers, members of the drug enforcement unit got another one.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were driving in the area of Main Street and College Avenue, in the city's North End, when they observed a taxi cab moving evasively through traffic.

The officers followed and tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Andrews Street and Boyd Avenue when two male passengers opened a rear door and got out while the cab was still in motion, trying then to quickly walk away.

Officers noticed the black pistol grip of a firearm sticking out of the waistband of one of the men. Both were stopped by police and immediately taken into custody.

A .22 calibre lever-action rifle was found inside the pant leg of one man, a 22-year-old who is now charged with several weapons-related offences as well as failing to comply with probation orders.

The other man was released without charges.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us