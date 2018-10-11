Man charged after police find gun in his pants

Police just happened to be in the right place at the right time to get another gun off of Winnipeg's streets — and out of a man's pant leg.

Just hours after police held a news conference Wednesday morning, talking about the spike in the number of guns being encountered and seized by officers, members of the drug enforcement unit got another one.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were driving in the area of Main Street and College Avenue, in the city's North End, when they observed a taxi cab moving evasively through traffic.

The officers followed and tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Andrews Street and Boyd Avenue when two male passengers opened a rear door and got out while the cab was still in motion, trying then to quickly walk away.

Officers noticed the black pistol grip of a firearm sticking out of the waistband of one of the men. Both were stopped by police and immediately taken into custody.

A .22 calibre lever-action rifle was found inside the pant leg of one man, a 22-year-old who is now charged with several weapons-related offences as well as failing to comply with probation orders.

The other man was released without charges.