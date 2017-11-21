Gun pulled on security guards at Health Sciences Centre

A man pulled a gun on security guards after they escorted him out of the Children's Hospital in what the guards' union says may be a new level of violence at the Health Sciences Centre.

On Saturday afternoon, security guards responded after a "Code White" incident, which indicates some form of violent disturbance in the hospital.

"HSC Security detained one person per Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) instructions and escorted an additional person out of HSC Children's [Hospital]," a spokesperson for Shared Health said in a statement to CBC News.

"Once outside the building at the 820 Sherbrook [St.] Loop, the person pulled out what appeared to be a firearm and pointed it at the security officers. The suspect then ran off."

Security guards locked down the area, keeping bystanders away, while Winnipeg police officers secured the neighbourhood, the spokesperson said.

A suspect was identified using surveillance video and police are investigating, the spokesperson said.

Police confirmed they received a report of a male possibly armed with a gun, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesperson told CBC News.

Security guards at the hospital have dealt with escalating levels of violence in recent months, but this latest incident may be a first, said Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union.

"This incident was like no other," she said in a statement to CBC News. "This may be the first time that HSC Security Officers have had a gun pointed at them, though they have removed many guns and other weapons from people in the hospital."

Gawronsky renewed a call for security officers to be granted enhanced legal status "so they can do what they need to do, without fear of repercussions, to uphold safety in our hospitals."

The union has long said security guards haven't been given the authority or clear direction on when to intervene in violent situations.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has said its security officers can intervene when individuals act violently, but they must adhere to the same standard as police officers: any force must be reasonable and proportional to the scenario.

Health Sciences Centre has introduced initiatives to improve security in recent months, including limiting visiting times after-hours to the majority of hospital units, the Shared Health spokesperson said. That resulted in a 39 per cent drop in security incidents requiring intervention in December and 66 per cent in January compared to the same months the previous year.

The hospital has also increased security in the adult emergency department and Women's Hospital, and is working to improve security at the Crisis Response Centre, the spokesperson said.