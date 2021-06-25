Winnipeg police seek help after gun pointed at young people in April

Winnipeg police want help identifying someone who pointed a gun at young people in the area of Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street earlier this spring.

Winnipeg Police Service got a report on April 5 at 6:45 a.m. about three youths walking in the area when a man and a woman in a black 2008 Chrysler Sebring pulled up next to them.

The man, who was driving, got out of the car and pointed what was described as a sawed-off shotgun at the three young people. The man did not fire any shots, police said.

Police released surveillance camera images of the vehicle the man was driving, but a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service public information office couldn't say where the images were taken.

Although the incident happened months ago, this is the first time investigators have appealed to the public for help.

"Investigators in the major crimes unit have been working on it, and they've come to a point in the investigation where they are seeking public assistance," said Const. Dani McKinnon.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they can call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers .

Winnipeg police say this black 2008 Chrysler Sebring was driven by a man who pointed a gun at a group of youths in the area of Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street on April 5. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

More from CBC Manitoba: