Teen charged for pointing gun at people in Ikea parking lot

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with numerous weapons offences after a woman and her son had a gun allegedly pointed at them in Winnipeg's Ikea parking lot.

Police were called to the store on Sterling Lyon Parkway, in the city's South Tuxedo area, around 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

The woman and boy, who were targeted, said it happened as they were exiting the lot in their car.

They drove off and immediately called police.

Officers quickly located the teen in the area and seized a knife and BB gun from him.

He is charged with two counts of possessing a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.