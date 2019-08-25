Gun sticking out of man's backpack catches eye of passing cops

A 31-year-old man is charged with a slew of firearms-related offences after being caught with three guns and ammunition in his backpack.

Police officers were patrolling around Cumberland Avenue and Spence Street, in the city's West End, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday when they noticed a group of males in front of a house tagged in gang graffiti.

As they passed by, officers saw the stock end of a gun protruding from one man's backpack. When police stopped the cruiser, the group of males scattered, running in different directions.

The officers zeroed in on the man with the backpack and took him into custody as he attempted to run inside the house.

Inside the backpack, they found a loaded .38-calibre revolver, a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle and ammunition, and a pellet gun.

The man is charged with multiple counts of possessing an unauthorized or restricted firearm and ammunition.

