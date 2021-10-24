New Winnipeg street honours 1st Indian-born Canadian elected to legislative assembly

A street in a new development in Winnipeg has been named after the first Indian-born Canadian to be elected to a provincial legislative assembly.

Cheema Drive takes its name from Dr. Gulzar Cheema, who was elected to the legislative assembly of Manitoba in 1988.

"It's really remarkable that I'm here … in the city where it all started," Cheema, who now practises family medicine in British Columbia, said at an event unveiling the new street name in northwest Winnipeg on Saturday.

"We shall never forget this place."

Cheema said he hopes his legacy helps inspire people to get involved in their communities like he did so many years ago.

"I think people from the ethnic community, they are reaching for the highest possible level because we made sure they know it can be done," he said.

"It's so important to get involved. Be heard, be honest, be determined."

Cheema stands with a group of supporters as the new street is unveiled. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Coun. Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan) said the diversity of the people at the event honouring Cheema was a testament to how far reaching his impact was — including on herself.

Sharma said she remembers seeing Cheema campaign in her neighbourhood when she was in high school.

"I think it was at that moment he became a role model for me. I learned not only to campaign, of course, but more importantly that it was possible to be involved in public life and to run for public office," she said.

"Dr. Cheema is a trailblazer. He lit a path for others like myself."

Sharma said the street name is permanent, "which means as long as Winnipeg stands, so shall the name Cheema Drive."

Denis Rocan, a former member and speaker of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly, said he remembers working alongside Cheema.

As the only French-speaking MLA at the time, Rocan said he and Cheema — the only Punjabi-speaking one — formed a bond.

Denis Rocan, a former member and speaker of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly, said he remembers working alongside Cheema. (Darin Morash/CBC)

"We had sort of a kinship, if you will. We weren't outsiders, don't ever think that, but we had a bond," he said.

"It's a very moving experience to find that a man of his calibre, Dr. Cheema, [is being] remembered in this way."

Cheema was first elected to office as an MLA in Winnipeg's Maples riding.

He later moved to B.C., where he was elected again as an MLA and served as Minister of State for Mental Health and the Minister of State for Immigration and Multicultural Services.