Winnipeg coffee shop owner left heartbroken after burglar steals her 'dream' guitar

The owner of a Winnipeg coffee shop is upset after a very special electric guitar was stolen from her business Wednesday.

Allison Slessor, owner of Modern Coffee in the city's North End, says customers often asked to play the instrument, and she enjoyed strumming the guitar for children who admired it.

Now, the guitar's stand sits empty, and Slessor is heartbroken.

"It became a part of the place," Slessor said. "It really did."

Fender Stratocaster is a signature model endorsed by the Australian guitarist Tash Sultana, one of Slessor's favourite musicians.

Slessor says she doubts there is another guitar like it in Winnipeg, and the instrument was a part of the community.

Surveillance video catches the break-in at Modern Coffee:

Slessor's husband, Mike Wolchock, says she saved up for six months to purchase the $1,600 guitar. He said it was one of the biggest days of his wife's life, alongside giving birth to their daughter.

"To share it with the community — like that's very special," Wolchock said. "Honestly, the person who took it, if they knew what it meant, maybe they wouldn't have broken in here."

The cafe had only been open a year when the pandemic hit. With limited funds coming in, the guitar was a major purchase, Slessor says.

The guitar was a creative outlet that helped her maintain a work-life balance, she says, and playing it helped her get through the pandemic.

"It was special. And then it got stolen."

In an email to CBC News, Winnipeg police said they are investigating the matter, adding no other break-ins have been reported in the area over the last seven days.

Slessor says the guitar has distinguishing features on the back of its body, such as the printed skull design and a signature from Australian musician Tash Sultana. (Submitted by Allison Slessor)

After reviewing video surveillance footage of the incident, Slessor believes the thief broke into the shop with the intent of stealing the guitar.

She says the thief punched through a window, unlocked the door and walked straight to the instrument. Slessor says they looked in the basement and checked their cash register, but nothing else was taken.

A "massive" tag was also left at the back of the building on the same night, according to Slessor, and she hopes the two are related so she can get her guitar back.

She said she won't rest until she gets her guitar back, and that she and her friends have been keeping their eyes open for it online and in pawn shops.

Slessor says the break-in was caught on video surveillance, and she believes the suspect came specifically for her guitar. (Submitted by Allison Slessor)

Slessor said the response to her missing guitar has been "unreal," including many messages online from those offering their condolences.

She's also been surprised by the number of musicians who have offered their support. She says it almost feels like she has lost a loved one because of the connection musicians form when they find the right instrument.

"There's other guitars out there, but that was the one that got me. It was the one that was like: 'This is made for me.'"

She says she tagged Fender's Instagram account in her post to thank them for the experience she had with the guitar. The company has been very responsive and entered the theft into their system, according to Slessor.

There are times when she feels foolish for keeping the instrument out in the shop, but Slessor says she has no regrets since the guitar created many great moments for the community.

"To everyone who picked it up," she said, "know it brought such a smile to my face to see."