Convicted Winnipeg letter bomber Guido Amsel faces sentencing hearing

A sentencing hearing gets underway today for a Manitoba man convicted of trying to murder his ex-wife and two lawyers with deadly bombs he sent through the mail.

Guido Amsel, 52, will appear in court Wednesday morning where his lawyers and the Crown attorney will make sentencing recommendations to provincial court Judge Tracey Lord.

Amsel was convicted on 15 charges in May, including aggravated assault, explosives offences and four counts of attempted murder. He has maintained his innocence throughout.

Lord set the Oct. 3 sentencing date in July after Amsel hired a new lawyer after firing two others.

Three explosive packages were sent through the mail in July 2015, while another device from 2013 was traced back to Amsel through DNA recovered at the scene.

One bomb left a crater outside Iris Amsel's home on Dec 13, 2013, and two others were successfully detonated by police in 2015 — one outside an auto body shop where Iris worked and the other at George Orle's law office.

Maria Mitousis, who represented Guido Amsel's ex-wife, Iris Amsel, lost her right hand when an explosive hidden in an audio recorder exploded when she pressed the play button. (John Einarson/CBC)

A fourth seriously injured Maria Mitousis, a lawyer who represented Amsel's ex-wife in a lawsuit over an auto body shop they co-owned. She lost her right hand and suffered serious burns when a package exploded at her River Avenue office on July 3, 2015.

That bomb, which raised red flags for Mitousis before it went off, was hidden in an audio recorder that exploded when she pressed the play button.

Amsel was found guilty of attempting to murder Mitousis, Orle and his ex-wife Iris Amsel. He was found not guilty of trying to murder Iris Amsel's boyfriend, James Block.

It isn't clear whether Judge Lord will deliver a sentence Wednesday or adjourn and deliver it later this week.