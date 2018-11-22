The sentencing of convicted mail-bomber Guido Amsel will be live streamed from court Thursday, almost 3½​ years after an explosion seriously injured a Winnipeg lawyer.

In May, Amsel was found guilty on 15 charges, including four counts of attempting to murder his ex-wife, Iris Amsel, and lawyers Maria Mitousis and George Orle. Four bombs intended for them were sent via Canada Post in July 2015.

Amsel pleaded not guilty to five attempted murder charges, one count of aggravated assault and a number of explosives offences.

Provincial court Judge Tracey Lord is expected to deliver a sentence Thursday afternoon. CBC News will be streaming it live on our website at 1 p.m..

Mitousis, who previously represented Iris in a financial dispute, lost her right hand and suffered serious burns after opening a package that exploded in July 2015.

Mitousis, who represented Amsel's ex-wife, Iris Amsel, lost her right hand when an explosive hidden in an audio recorder exploded when she pressed a button. (John Einarson/CBC)

A bomb disguised as an audio recorder detonated in her hands at her River Avenue law office.​

Orle, who represented Amsel in a civil case but withdrew in 2014, and Iris were not injured by bombs sent to them.

Within days of the explosion that injured Mitousis, police safely detonated one mail bomb sent to Orle's Stradbrook Avenue law office and another that arrived at an autobody shop where Iris worked.

Amsel was convicted on two counts of attempting to murder Iris, including the 2015 incident and another bomb that exploded at her home in the rural municipality of St. Clements in December 2013.

Sentencing delays

The sentencing has hit a few delays since the spring 2018 verdict.

In June, Amsel fired his legal counsel and alleged incriminating evidence was planted and that Iris and others were behind the bombs. He previously fired a lawyer while awaiting trial in 2016.

His sentencing was then scheduled to take place last month, but provincial court Judge Tracey Lord reserved her decision after court heard a wrenching victim impact statement from bomb-explosion survivor Mitousis.

Crown attorney Chris Vanderhooft argued Amsel should get life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

In addition to the attempted murder convictions, Amsel was also found guilty of four counts of using an explosive to cause bodily harm, aggravated assault, mischief endangering life and other offences.

He was found not guilty of the attempted murder of Iris's boyfriend James Block, as well three counts of endangering the lives of workers at Orle's law office and the autobody shop.

A written version of Judge Lord's sentencing decision will be posted on the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench website.

Cameras are generally not allowed in Manitoba courtrooms, but exceptions are made for some high-profile cases.