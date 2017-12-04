Convicted mail-bomber Guido Amsel asks for interim release to work on appeal

Guido Amsel, who is serving a life sentence for attempting to murder his ex-wife and two Winnipeg lawyers with bombs sent through the mail, is asking for a release from jail to work on an appeal from his home.

Amsel appeared in Manitoba's Court of Appeal on Thursday, seeking interim release on bail in order to work on his appeal at home "under reasonable conditions."

Amsel was found guilty in May 2018 on 15 charges, including four counts of attempting to murder his ex-wife, Iris Amsel, and lawyers Maria Mitousis and George Orle. Bombs intended for them were sent via Canada Post in July 2015.

In November 2018, provincial court Judge Tracey Lord sentenced Amsel to life in prison, saying in her decision he was not remorseful and hadn't accepted responsibility for his actions.

"His rehabilitation is questionable at best," Lord said at the time.

On Thursday, Amsel's motion was postponed until later this month, because he hadn't filed a copy of Lord's reasons for the conviction or a transcript of the sentencing hearing.

Manitoba Court of Appeal Judge Michel A. Monnin told Amsel he couldn't hear the matter until he's seen the documents.

Amsel will be back in court to make his arguments on April 18.