'I almost gagged': Condition of dogs sold through online auction in Manitoba sparks investigation

The chief veterinarian's office is investigating a case of potential animal abuse or neglect after a Manitoba animal rescue said it saved two dogs in emaciated conditions that were being sold through an online auction house.

The dogs, a male and a female, were covered in feces and urine, had multiple infections and were severely underweight, according to the group that saved them.

"The male is so bad that he might have lifelong problems with his ears. The ear canals were so swollen that we could barely look inside," Wild Willow Ranch and Rescue owner Candice Cronin said.

The animals were part of a February consignment sale at Grunthal Auction Services, which listed more than 20 dogs for sale.

Cronin said photos of the two Bernedoodles listed on the site appeared to show the animals in bad shape, which sparked concerns. They won the two dogs in the auction for $135 each. Dogs listed that day from other sellers went for as little as $11.

The online auction mart posting for one of the Bernedoodles. (Grunthal Auction Services)

Cronin said alarm bells began to ring as soon as they attempted to arrange pick-up with the listed seller:

The sellers insisted on meeting in the parking lot of a gas station, instead of at their home.

They were not allowed to meet the dogs' parents.

"We really wanted to be there to see the condition of the dogs, the environment if there were any other dogs there," she said. "They refused."

Cronin said she was shocked when they picked the dogs up from the seller.

"We opened up the the van and I almost fell over," she said. "I almost gagged, the smell of them was just overwhelming. It was quite appalling. I was quite surprised."

Veterinarian, Dr. Jonas Watson, would like to see the online sale of animals banned in Manitoba. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Cronin, who has worked in veterinary medicine for the past 20 years, said both had ear infections, were covered in matted fur, feces and urine, with yeast infections in their paws. In addition, the female was vomiting up hair balls and garbage.

"The owner had admitted to us that they were feeding them just whatever was leftover from the pigs and cattle that they slaughtered," she said.

Cronin immediately started documenting everything in writing, pictures and videos that were turned over to the chief veterinarian's office.

"We have assigned an animal protection officer to conduct an inspection regarding the concerns you have for these dogs," part of the email obtained by CBC News reads.

A one-year-old Bernedoodle that was listed for sale on the Grunthal Auction Services website. (Grunthal Auction Services)

Cronin said it could be months before both dogs are well enough to be adopted.

She is concerned there is no oversight when it comes to online animal sales and wants to see changes with the Animal Care Act to prevent dogs being sold in this manner.

"This just gives those breeders ... a chance just to get rid of the dogs easily without any responsibility," she said. "It's wrong. Something needs to change."

Auction mart surprised by outrage

The sale of dogs through an auction mart or on websites such as Kijiji is legal under the Animal Care Act.

This was not the first time dogs have been put up for sale online at Grunthal Auction Services and co-owner Darryl Enns said he was initially surprised at the anger it sparked in some people.

"There's definitely contested views on both sides. Is it the right way to go? Is it the right way to sell a dog?"

Odie, a one-year-old Bernedoodle, standing in the barn. (Trevor Brine/CBC News)

Enns said the auction mart provides a medium for buyers and sellers to come together for everything from tractors to livestock.

When they were approached to list a few dogs, he did not realize some people would view it drastically differently, he said.

"As quickly as we would sell a baby calf, as quickly as we'll get, like I said, a group of geese, a group of ducks, laying chickens, you name it, and nothing seems to have touched off a debate as heavy in the province for us as the apparent auctioning off of dogs," he said.

The province said animal welfare staff met with the owners of the auction mart in late February to discuss dogs being auctioned through consignment sales.

The dogs are not brought on site and are kept with their owners until the consignment sale is completed. The auction mart keeps a record of all buyers and sellers for seven years.

Enns said his team has also implemented changes to ensure any dogs sold at future auctions are in good health.

They will now require a current vet health check on every dog that is consigned and a member of their team will go out and physically see and inspect the dogs and meet every owner.

Concerns around online sale of dogs

The situation has sparked a debate about whether the online sale of dogs should be banned.

One Winnipeg-based veterinarian would like to see that happen.

"A humane society should really ask the question of whether or not it is appropriate to sell animals at auctions," Dr. Jonas Watson said.

He said there is not enough attention given to animal welfare and they are sold off the highest bidder, which doesn't always mean they're going to good places to live.

"Animals are living, sentient creatures, they're not used cars, they're not stolen bikes, and they should be treated with some modicum of respect," Watson said. "They are not commodities, they're living things and should be re-homed responsibly," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic lead to a surge in people adopting dogs, leading a number of unethical and backyard breeders to cash in, Watson said.

Some of these breeders use auctions and online marketplaces to sell animals because they face no oversight.

He said there needs to be more oversight by provincial and municipal bodies when it comes to the sale of animals.

When asked whether the province is considering making any changes to the Animal Care Act, a spokesperson told CBC News its department reviews it on a continual basis.