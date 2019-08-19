Group spearheads restoration of dozens of headstones at 137-year-old Manitoba cemetery

It's located near the end of a short, narrow dead-end road in southern Manitoba, but the connections of a small cemetery on a plot of land along the roadside are international.

The Grund Lutheran Cemetery, north of Baldur, Man., in the rural municipality of Argyle, was founded in 1882 — 137 years ago and seven years before the church of the same name was build just down the road.

But now, a group of volunteers hope to restore dozens of old, weathered headstones marking the final resting place of the area's ancestors.

Some of the headstones, like this one, had toppled over. Others had sunk or needed new bases. (Submitted by Don Gudnason)

"The bases were starting to go," said Don Gudnason, a church board member who has lived in the area, located about 160 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, for close to seven decades.

He has family buried in the cemetery and said he will one day join them. "A lot of the stones were getting to lean and some had toppled over."

"The cemetery has been here for 137 years. There's bound to be some wear and tear," said Gudnason.

Gudnason said more than 40 of the headstones in the cemetery were restored this summer, thanks to volunteers, donations and hired help. The work involved pulling up headstones, some of which had sunk over the years, as well as repairing the bases of others and restoring faded or illegible names and dates.

"The church and this cemetery have been key for this area," said Gudnason. "We've had support from Ontario to B.C., all the way south to Florida.

"You'd be amazed at how many people's descendants are in here."

Canada's oldest Icelandic church

The Grund Frelsis Lutheran Church is believed to be the oldest standing Icelandic Lutheran Church in Canada. It was build in 1889 by a group of volunteers and local carpenters after a group of Icelandic settlers from Gimli moved to the area to homestead in the 1880s.

At the time, it was located in what was known as the community of Grund, an Icelandic term which loosely translates to grassy knoll or grassy plain in English.

Now, aside from the church, all that remains in the area is farmland and a few sparsely-placed homes in the area.

The Grund Lutheran cemetery is located just down the road from the Grund Frelsis Lutheran Chruch, north of Baldur, Man. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The church still holds services during the spring and summer for a small congregation, while also hosting events such as weddings and funerals. In 2017, vandals broke into the church and damaged several artifacts, including a large statue of Jesus, which was later found in the community of Glenboro.

Gudnason said the statue was repaired. The church, shich was designated a provincial heritage site in 1990, hosted a special 130th anniversary service last weekend.

He said church board members have received calls from people as far away as Florida and California over the years, wondering if their descendants are buried in the area.

"It's shocked us," he said. "People you've never heard of, then you hear the family name and you go back and trace it and sure enough, they're right, they have descendants here."

Gudnason said there isn't an exact number of graves in the area, but estimates there are hundreds of people buried in the cemetery and surrounding area.

It's believed hundreds of people are buried in or near the cemetery, however some graves do not have grave markers. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

"It makes us feel good and we get a lot of thank yous from people we've done it for," Gudnason said of the efforts volunteers put in to finding the resting place of people who call to ask about their descendants.

He said in many cases, a search of the burial records can help determine if and where someone might be buried. It's also believed several people are buried within the cemetery in unmarked graves.

"There's a few of them buried in the hill surrounding the cemetery … and that's where they are."

Gudnason said the group hopes to restore another 15 to 20 headstones in the near future, as well as some cosmetic repairs and cleaning to others.

More than 40 headstones, like the one pictured here, have already been restored. There are plans to restore between 15 and 20 more that need attention. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

"They're going to come and wash all the stones, bring all the printing back," he said. "It's grown over with moss and it's a little hard to read."

"There's always a little something to do," he added. "It's like a building, there's always maintenance."