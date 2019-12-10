'Last great piece of wilderness': Group fights to block sale of island in Lake of The Woods

A group of cottagers and former camp goers are coming together to try and save a mostly undeveloped island in Lake of the Woods from being sold and potentially developed.

The City of Kenora posted an expression of interest over the summer to find potential buyers for about 70 hectares of land on Town Island, which sits about 7 kilometres southeast of Kenora.

But those who visit the island say it should remain public.

"It would be comparable to the City of Winnipeg selling Assiniboine Park and putting up condos," said Aaron London, who chairs Friends of Town Island, a group trying to protect the island.

"This is a really precious public asset and I think politicians have a duty to their citizens to ensure they maintain those."

The island is mostly wild, with only about dozen of public campsites and trails. It is only accessbile by boat.

Town Island is about seven kilometres southeast of Kenora and is accessible only by boat. (Google Maps)

The city sold about 12 hectares of the island to it's only resident, B'Nai Brith Camp (BB Camp), in 2014. The camp has been there for 65 years.

Another camp on an island just south of Town Island, Camp Stephens, also uses public areas of the island.

"It's been used like that for 125 years, so to now think about selling it and splitting it up into cottage lots, it's unbelievable," said London, who attended BB camp, worked as its director and also sat on its board.

Adam Smith, the City of Kenora's manager of development services, said even if the land is sold, there are still provincial restrictions that would need to be addressed before any kind of development happened.

Petition started

Friends of Town Island started a petition on Sunday to try and convince the City of Kenora to halt their efforts to find a buyer for the island and come up with solutions that will keep the land public.

"It's probably the largest wild island in the northern basin [of Lake of the Woods] around Kenora," said London.

"Between BB camp and Camp Stephens, there's probably 2,000 kids a summer who spend time on those wilderness sites on Town Island," he said.

Aaron London is the chair of Friends of Town Island, a group that has started a petition to stop the sale of the island. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

As of Tuesday, the petition had around 1,600 signatures.

"This has been a historic public resource for over 125 years, and we know it's used because we've got thousands of people telling us that," London said.

BB Camp has inquired about buying the rest of the island in the past, London said, but were told it would be transferred to a public trust.

Those plans fell through, he said.

Land worth nearly $3 million

The City of Kenora had tried unsuccessfully to arrange a land swap with the province of Ontario for several years, Smith said.

The swap would have seen the island put into a trust in exchange for crown land closer to the city.

"We just realized we weren't making any significant progress so we decided to go in a different direction," Smith said.

The land is appraised at $2.9 million and Smith said any money earned from the sale would be put into developing land within the city's boundaries.

He said the island is outside of Kenora's taxation district, so the city will not earn any taxes on any developments that could be built there.

'Last great piece of wilderness'

London said the Friends of Town Island aren't expecting the city to just hand over the land, but want to have a seat at the table to discuss it's future.

"We're not saying give us the land for nothing, we're not saying put it into trust for nothing," London said. "We're saying let us help you find a way to solve this problem that meets your commercial needs, your public duty needs."

Smith said the city is happy to talk to any group interested in the land.

Town Island is a mostly undeveloped island in Lake of The Woods that is used by both B'nai Brith Camp and Camp Stephens. (Submitted by B'nai Brith Camp)

"We've met with a number of concerned groups in the past, and we'd be happy to do so moving forward to talk about any of these issues, however I think our direction is probably set at this point," Smith said.

The expression of interest closes in January.

London said more cottage properties aren't needed on the lake and believes protecting the area for future generations should come first.

"That area of the lake is so heavily developed and there's so many lots that are still available elsewhere for sale that are just languishing," he said. "It would be a true shame to take that last great piece of wilderness and pave it."