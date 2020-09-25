3-vehicle crash northwest of Winnipeg sends 2 to hospital

Two men are in hospital after three vehicles collided at an intersection about 30 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near Grosse Isle.

A southbound pickup truck, driven by a 44-year-old Winnipeg man, veered into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane of Highway 6 at the Highway 322 intersection on Thursday around 4:40 p.m., RCMP said.

The pickup crashed head-on with a northbound car and then hit a semi-trailer truck travelling behind the car, police said.

The 25-year-old driver of the car and the pickup driver were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 33-year-old semi driver was not injured, RCMP said.

RCMP are investigating the crash.

