3-vehicle crash northwest of Winnipeg sends 2 to hospital
A 44-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are in hospital, the younger man with life-threatening injuries, after a three-vehicle crash near Grosse Isle Thursday afternoon.

Pickup driver veers into oncoming traffic, crashing into car then semi-trailer truck, RCMP say

RCMP are investigating a crash near Grosse Isle, Man., that sent two people to hospital Thursday night. (CBC)

Two men are in hospital after three vehicles collided at an intersection about 30 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near Grosse Isle.

A southbound pickup truck, driven by a 44-year-old Winnipeg man, veered into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane of Highway 6 at the Highway 322 intersection on Thursday around 4:40 p.m., RCMP said.

The pickup crashed head-on with a northbound car and then hit a semi-trailer truck travelling behind the car, police said.

The 25-year-old driver of the car and the pickup driver were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 33-year-old semi driver was not injured, RCMP said.

RCMP are investigating the crash.

