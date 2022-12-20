Winnipeg police searching for teen accused of groping 11-year-old girl in St. Vital apartment

Winnipeg police are looking for a teen who is accused of following an 11-year-old girl into her St. Vital apartment building on Monday, where he groped her before fleeing.

On Monday evening, police responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the Worthington neighbourhood of St. Vital, according to a Tuesday news release. The victim, an 11-year-old girl, met with officers alongside her caregiver, police said.

At around 5 p.m. on Monday, the girl returned home after walking her dog. A person she didn't know followed her into the building, according to police.

Police say he groped the girl in a sexual manner and covered her mouth when she tried to scream for help.

He then fled the building, and the girl made it safely to her suite. She was not physically harmed and reported the incident to her caregiver, police said,

Police are looking for a suspect who is described as a male in his teens. They say he was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and an orange beanie-style hat at the time of the attack.

The police service's child abuse unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 204-986-3296.

More from CBC Manitoba: