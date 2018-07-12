Manitoba lobbying for stay of execution on Greyhound departure

Manitoba is lobbying for more time before Greyhound pulls the plug on bus service across the Prairies.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler spoke Thursday on a conference call with his counterparts in other provinces. A source in government said one of the issues brought up — at Schuler's urging — was a proposed extension of the Oct. 31 date Greyhound has chosen to end service.

"Our government is taking a collaborative approach, working with other provinces to see what can be done to find solutions to the Greyhound withdrawal, " Schuler said in an emailed statement late Thursday afternoon.

"One of the key points we would raise is that 90 days is not a sufficient time to allow new business to take over this opportunity."

When Greyhound's decision was announced on Monday, Schuler suggested the bus line's departure could leave the door open for other businesses — a position he reiterated on Thursday.

"We will continue to encourage the private sector to realize the opportunity it presents, while recognizing the challenge the timeline is to establish new business," he said in the statement.