Manitoba lobbying for stay of execution on Greyhound departure
Schuler raises issue on conference call with other provincial counterparts
Manitoba is lobbying for more time before Greyhound pulls the plug on bus service across the Prairies.
Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler spoke Thursday on a conference call with his counterparts in other provinces. A source in government said one of the issues brought up — at Schuler's urging — was a proposed extension of the Oct. 31 date Greyhound has chosen to end service.
"Our government is taking a collaborative approach, working with other provinces to see what can be done to find solutions to the Greyhound withdrawal, " Schuler said in an emailed statement late Thursday afternoon.
"One of the key points we would raise is that 90 days is not a sufficient time to allow new business to take over this opportunity."
When Greyhound's decision was announced on Monday, Schuler suggested the bus line's departure could leave the door open for other businesses — a position he reiterated on Thursday.
"We will continue to encourage the private sector to realize the opportunity it presents, while recognizing the challenge the timeline is to establish new business," he said in the statement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.