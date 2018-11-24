Winnipeg coach, players honoured for their grit with trip to Grey Cup

A high school football coach from Winnipeg and several young players from Manitoba are in Edmonton this weekend for a once-in-a-lifetime football experience.

Grant McMillan, the head coach for St. John's High School football team, was one of two head coaches from across Canada selected to attend the Grey Cup in Edmonton and participate in an exhibition football team as part of the Nissan Kickoff Project.

Kaitlin Cummings, who plays for the Garden City Collegiate Gophers in Winnipeg, was the only female player to be selected to attend.

The Nissan Kickoff Project supports young athletes across the country by providing funding for things like uniforms while also giving them a chance to take part in once-in-a-lifetime football experiences.

This year, the project was to select 70 high school football players from across Canada who displayed exceptional skills and abilities.

Players practice Friday in preparation for Saturday's exhibition game. (Submitted by Grant McMillan )

Two players from the St. John's Tigers, Myles Kakewash and Asher Wood, were also selected by the project to go to Edmonton with McMillan. Kakewash, however, wasn't able to attend.

To be selected to take part is "a tremendous honour," McMillan said.

"I'm elated with everything that has gone on. The entire football season was tremendous," he said.

For McMillan, the opportunity is particularly meaningful because St. John's High School is located in the middle of Winnipeg's North End, which doesn't usually get a lot of positive attention.

"Our school and community are often painted with such a negative brush," he said.

"To be involved with something that is so tremendously positive as this and uplifting as it has been for the school and community, it's a pleasure to be a part of."

Other players from across Manitoba were also selected to attend:

Brandon Martens, from Virden, plays for the Virden Collegiate Institute Golden Bears.

Colbi Turnbull, from Binscarth, plays for the Major Pratt Parkwest Outlaws.

Connor Browett, from Brandon, plays for Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School Plainsmen.

Evan Nachtigall, from Brandon, plays for Ecole secondaire Neelin High School Spartans.

Dylan Hess, from Winnipeg, plays for Kelvin High School Clippers.

Ethan Schnerch, from Winnipeg, plays for Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute Maroons.

Nathaniel King-Wilson, from Winnipeg, plays for Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute Maroons.

Nick Birch, from Winnipeg, plays for West Kildonan Collegiate's West Kildonan Wolverines.

Owen Brown, from Winnipeg, plays for the St. John's Ravenscourt St. Vital Mustangs.

Sam Hezekiah, from Winnipeg, plays for the River East Kodiaks.

With files from Cameron MacLean