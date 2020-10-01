Gretna, Man., teen seriously injured in hit and run
Carman RCMP say friends found the young woman at around 10:30 p.m., after she gone for a run and had not returned home.
16-year-old in hospital with serious injuries after Wednesday night collision, Manitoba RCMP say
A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Gretna, Man., Wednesday night, police say.
Carman RCMP say friends found the teen at around 10:30 p.m., after she gone for a run and hadn't returned home.
RCMP believe she was hit by a vehicle on Pieper Avenue in the town, about 100 kilometres south of Winnipeg.
The teen was taken to hospital, where she remained in stable but critical condition.
Carman RCMP are asking anyone with information about what happened to call them at 204-745-6760 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.