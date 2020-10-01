Gretna, Man., teen seriously injured in hit and run

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Gretna, Man., Wednesday night, police say.

Carman RCMP say friends found the teen at around 10:30 p.m., after she gone for a run and hadn't returned home.

RCMP believe she was hit by a vehicle on Pieper Avenue in the town, about 100 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

The teen was taken to hospital, where she remained in stable but critical condition.