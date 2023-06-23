Content
Manitoba

Gregory Alan Isakov to headline Winnipeg Folk Festival mainstage after Orville Peck dropped out of July 8 spot

The Winnipeg Folk Festival has found a replacement for July 8 headline act Orville Peck after the mask-wearing country musician dropped out this week, citing health concerns.

Bryce Hoye · CBC News ·
A man in a brimmed hat and collared shirt stares at the camera.
Gregory Alan Isakov will close out Winnipeg Folk Festival's mainstage on July 8. His set begins at 10:30 p.m., the festival says. (Winnipeg Folk Festival/Twitter)

The Winnipeg Folk Festival has found a replacement for its July 8 headline act Orville Peck after the mask-wearing country musician dropped out this week, citing health concerns.

South Africa's Gregory Alan Isakov will fill the 10:30 p.m. Saturday mainstage spot left vacant Wednesday when South Africa-born, Canada-based Daniel Pitout, whose stage name is Orville Peck, announced he was pulling out just two weeks before the beginning of the festival.

The festival confirmed Friday on social media that the Grammy-nominated Isakov, who performed at the folk fest in 2010, is stepping in.

Isakov has released five studio albums in the Indige-rock and folk genres, the festival says, with his latest slated for release this August.

The Birds Hill Park festival runs July 6 to 9 , with camping starting July 5.

A man wearing a cowboy hat and a mask covering his face is playing the guitar onstage at a concert.
Orville Peck performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The South Africa-born, Canada-based country musician has cancelled all upcoming tour dates, including his July 8 headline set at Winnipeg Folk Festival. (Getty Images for Coachella)

