Gregory Alan Isakov to headline Winnipeg Folk Festival mainstage after Orville Peck dropped out of July 8 spot

The Winnipeg Folk Festival has found a replacement for its July 8 headline act Orville Peck after the mask-wearing country musician dropped out this week, citing health concerns.

South Africa's Gregory Alan Isakov will fill the 10:30 p.m. Saturday mainstage spot left vacant Wednesday when South Africa-born, Canada-based Daniel Pitout, whose stage name is Orville Peck, announced he was pulling out just two weeks before the beginning of the festival.

The festival confirmed Friday on social media that the Grammy-nominated Isakov, who performed at the folk fest in 2010, is stepping in.

Isakov has released five studio albums in the Indige-rock and folk genres, the festival says, with his latest slated for release this August.

The Birds Hill Park festival runs July 6 to 9 , with camping starting July 5.