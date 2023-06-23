Gregory Alan Isakov to headline Winnipeg Folk Festival mainstage after Orville Peck dropped out of July 8 spot

The Winnipeg Folk Festival has found a replacement for its July 8 headline act Orville Peck after the mask-wearing country musician dropped out this week, citing health concerns.
South Africa's Gregory Alan Isakov will fill the 10:30 p.m. Saturday mainstage spot left vacant Wednesday when South Africa-born, Canada-based Daniel Pitout, whose stage name is Orville Peck, announced he was pulling out just two weeks before the beginning of the festival.
