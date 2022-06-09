Greg Nesbitt enters Manitoba cabinet following resignation of Scott Fielding

Greg Nesbitt has been named Manitoba's new minister of natural resources and northern development following the resignation of former minister Scott Fielding, a news release from the province says.

It's the MLA for Riding Mountain's first cabinet post.

"Minister Nesbitt is longtime business owner and community leader and understands the importance rural economic development plays in building a strong and vibrant province," Premier Heather Stefanson said in a news release.

Nesbitt was first elected in 2016 and previously served as the legislative assistant to the minister of health, seniors and active living. Before entering politics, he owned and published newspapers in the Riding Mountain area for over 40 years.

Meanwhile, Andrew Smith, MLA for Lagimodiere, will take over Fielding's other portfolio, becoming the minister responsible for Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.

Smith will also continue as minister of sport, culture and heritage and minister responsible for Travel Manitoba and the Manitoba Centennial Centre Corp.

Fielding announced this week he is leaving government for an opportunity in the private sector.

His last day as a cabinet minister was Monday, and he plans to bow out as MLA within the next two weeks.