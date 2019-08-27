Manitoba Greens pitch 20% tax on sweet drinks to reduce diabetes
Tax would raise $20 million a year, which would go back into health care, Greens say
The Manitoba Green Party plans to bring in a tax on sweet drinks if it wins the Sept. 10 election.
The party says it would apply a 20 per cent tax to all beverages sweetened with sugar in an attempt to drive down diabetes rates.
Green Leader James Beddome says the tax would raise $20 million a year, which would be put back into health care.
Beddome says he would eventually expand the tax to cover junk food as well.
The Greens have never won a seat in the Manitoba legislature, although they finished a close second in one Winnipeg constituency in the last election.
Beddome says a tax on bad drinks and food could help push people to get healthy.
"We have an opportunity here to encourage Manitobans towards healthier choices, while at the same time saving money in health- care costs and raising additional revenue that can go towards promoting the health and wellness of Manitobans," he said in a release Tuesday.
Sign up for CBC Manitoba's newsletter for insight into the latest election news. Every week until the campaign ends, we'll send you a roundup of what you need to know.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.