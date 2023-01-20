Manitoba Green Party reveals 4 potential candidates for next leader

The Green Party of Manitoba has officially launched its leadership contest to replace James Beddome, who stepped down in fall, and four people have put their names forward.

The applications of the following members have been approved to move on to the next phase of the campaign, a Friday news release from the party said:

Dennis Bayomi of Winnipeg.

Donovan McIntosh of Winnipeg.

Janine Gibson of Steinbach.

Nicolas Geddert of Winnipeg.

More information about the candidates, including their official photos, bios and campaign contact information, will be released on Jan. 25, the release said.

The candidates now enter a probation period until Feb. 8, during which they must officially register with Elections Manitoba, pay a $200 entrance fee to the party and pass the party's vetting procedures.

Once all of that has been completed, they will become official contestants on the ballot.

A leadership debate is being planned but a date has not yet been chosen.

Party members will vote online or by mail from March 13–23.

Beddome announced in May 2022 that he would not run for leader again after his term expired in fall. He said at the time that he planned to focus more on his work as a lawyer and on his personal life.