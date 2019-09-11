Manitoba Green Party fails to gain seat in legislature, losing Wolseley riding

The Green Party of Manitoba has failed to capitalize on the gains of Greens across the country, ending the provincial election with no seats in the Manitoba legislature, CBC projects.

The party's main hope was the riding of Wolseley, where candidate David Nickarz had come in second place in the 2016 election, less than 400 votes behind the NDP.

But Nickarz lost handily to NDP rival Lisa Naylor.

"We know it wasn't a victory but we still got out there and got things done," Nickarz said.

The Green Party threw their resources behind Wolseley candidate David Nickarz, after he ran a strong campaign in the 2016 campaign, losing to the NDP candidate by fewer than 400 votes.

David Nickarz, centre, the Green Party of Manitoba's candidate in Wolseley, is joined by provincial party leader James Beddome during campaigning in 2016. (CBC)

However, the Wolseley riding was also redrawn for the 2019 election, meaning the Greens had a harder time winning the seat this time. With riding redistribution, Nickarz would have lost by 1,200 votes in 2016.

The NDP have held the riding since 1990, with NDP MLA Rob Altemeyer, who had been in the job since 2003, announcing in 2018 that he would not seek re-election.

Candidate David Nickarz hoped second time would be lucky running for the Green Party in the Wolseley riding. (CBC)

This provincial election saw the Manitoba Greens run 43 candidates, more than ever before. Greens have won seats in provincial elections in Ontario, British Columbia, and forming the official opposition on PEI.

The Green Party headed into the election day polling at seven per cent support, down from the 11 per cent support they enjoyed in August.

Green Party Leader James Beddome pitched himself and the Greens as an alternative to the status quo. But the leader also said he planned to run federally, musing about letting Nickarz take over the provincial leadership of the party if he won for Wolseley.

Green leader James Beddome says the party offered an alternative to the status quo. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"We're going to see some Greens in the legislature after this election, it's just a question of how many," Beddome said, during a sit down interview with CBC leading up to the election.

The Greens campaigned on a greener economy, promising to raise the carbon tax, ban single-use plastics, and reduce the province's waste by funding municipal compost programs. The Greens also touted a guaranteed basic income, expanded funding for transit, and more childcare spaces.