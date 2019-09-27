As waste piles up during pandemic, online Earth Day event focuses on how Manitobans can live green

For the second year in a row, Winnipeg's Green Action Centre is moving its Earth Day event online — a way to keep people connected even though the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping many apart.

Colleen Ans, the co-ordinator for the centre's sustainable living program, says it's a way of "making sure people know that the environment is still something we need to protect."

Ans is part of a noon-hour virtual panel to mark Earth Day on Thursday, aimed at helping people find out how they can make green choices in their daily lives.

"Our goal is to get people to commit to one green action … to start doing every day, in order to make every day Earth Day," said Ans.

People are staying in more due to the pandemic, which can lead to more waste at home as they order more takeout from restaurants, buy online, or throw away plastic items they may have reused pre-COVID, she said.

Colleen Ans is a program co-ordinator with the Green Action Centre in Winnipeg. (Faith T. Marcial Photos )

Mark Kinsley, the City of Winnipeg's supervisor of waste diversion, said the city collected about 12 per cent more garbage that usual in the last year.

"It's very likely that that's directly impacted by the pandemic," said Kinsley.

More items are also being picked up for recycling, he said.

Kinsley reminded Winnipeggers to find out what items are recyclable before throwing them in their blue bin. Disposable face masks and rubber gloves aren't recyclable, for example, but are ending up in recycling bins instead of the garbage, he said.

"We're trying to get people to put less of the unacceptable [items] in the recycling, and then take … the recycling that's going into the garbage and get that into the recycling."

A 2020 photo of the GFL Environmental plant, where Winnipeg's recycling is sorted. The City of Winnipeg's supervisor of waste diversion encourages people to make sure they know which materials are and aren't recyclable. (Gary Solilak/CBC )

Ans said there are things people can do to reduce waste in the first place, including using reusable bags, shopping locally to reduce transportation and packaging, buying second-hand items, and asking your favourite restaurant to switch to recyclable takeout containers if they haven't already done so.

Meal planning and composting, she said, can help reduce the amount of food waste ending up in the garbage.

Even as people find ways to mark Earth Day this year, Glen Koroluk, the executive director of the Manitoba Eco-Network, said the pandemic has affected all sectors, including environmental organizations.

"There are groups out there who raise money through fundraising activities like having dinners or socials.… Those aren't happening anymore, so it's impacting the way organizations could raise money to keep operations flowing," Koroluk said.

People also haven't been able to gather in the same way to get their message out, he said, pointing to youth climate rallies as an example.

"Those rallies, you know, have been successful in raising awareness in Manitoba and across the world," Koroluk said. "We're hopeful that the youth will get back onto the streets."

The same goes for other organizations that hold public events to raise awareness of environmental issues, he said.

"They're not out there anymore … giving us, you know, the hope and the message that we need to change the way we are living on this planet right now."