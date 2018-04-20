Great-West Lifeco consolidating, rebranding as Canada Life

Great-West Lifeco is consolidating its three Canadian life insurance companies under a single brand.

The Winnipeg-based company says Great-West Life Assurance, London Life Insurance and Canada Life Assurance will come together under the Canada Life banner.

Great-West says its businesses in the U.S. and in Europe are not affected by this change.

The company says the move will unite more than 11,000 employees across Canada but no jobs will be cut as a result of this announcement.

In addition to the brand unification, Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life and their holding companies also have started the process of formally amalgamating as one company.

The company says the change, which requires board, regulatory and policyholder approvals, will further simplify the business.