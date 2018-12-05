Great-West Life shuts down after threats to Winnipeg buildings

Great-West Life has closed all of its Winnipeg offices and told its 5,000 employees to stay home on Wednesday after the life insurance giant received threats.

Police were called just before midnight and did a sweep through five buildings overnight but failed to find anything.

"Out of an abundance of caution for our employees and the community around us, we alerted the Winnipeg Police Service and have closed our buildings at 60, 80 and 100 Osborne St., 444 St. Mary and 560 Broadway," company spokeswoman Liz Kulyk said in an email.

"The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to provide updates as information becomes available."

Great-West Life, which was founded in 1891 in Winnipeg and still has its headquarters in the city, also owns London Life Insurance, Canada Life Financial, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance and Putnam Investments. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

The police service's canine unit, which was unavailable overnight, will do another search Wednesday morning, police Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

Great-West Life won't say how the closure will impact its clients.

