Jewish academy suing parents, who deny agreeing to pay school any tuition

A Winnipeg private school is suing the parents of some of its former students, claiming they owe thousands of dollars in unpaid tuition fees. The parents, however, deny owing the school any money, claiming they never signed any agreement with the plaintiff.

The Winnipeg Board of Jewish Education, which operates Gray Academy of Jewish Education, filed a statement of claim in Winnipeg's Court of Queen's Bench on Dec. 4. They're seeking more than $9,300 from Ido and Rochelle Raam, parents of three students who attended the K-12 school during the 2017-18 year.

The board alleges the parents entered into two separate agreements to enroll their children at Gray Academy. After granting bursary for $14,650, the board says in their statement of claim that the parents owed the remaining total of $13,450, which was supposed to be paid by Sept. 1, 2017.

When the parents didn't pay the money by the due date, the board demanded payment of the outstanding balance. The parents then made a partial payment of $6,000 in January 2018.

The school is suing the parents for the remaining tuition, plus 1.5 per cent in compound interest for every month past the original due date, which as of Oct. 29, 2018 added up to $9,383.93.

"The defendants have refused and neglected to make payment of this amount," the board says in their statement of claim.

None of the allegations in the statement of claim have been proven in court.

Parents deny signing agreement

In a statement of defence filed on Dec. 31, 2018, Ido and Rochelle Raam, who are representing themselves, deny ever dealing with the plaintiff and say they have no knowledge of the relationship between the board and Gray Academy.

"The defendants do not recall reading, let alone signing, any agreement with the plaintiff," the statement of defence says. "The defendants were also never provided with a copy of any such a document."

The parents say they were never told how much tuition at the school is, "and any how never agreed to pay this or another specific amount of tuition."

The defendants will argue that they fell victim, all along, to broken promises and misrepresentations by school officials. - Ido and Rochelle Raam, in their statement of defence

In their statement of defence, the parents say they they were under the impression that the cost of tuition would be entirely covered by bursaries offered by the school, due to "their difficult financial circumstances."

They say they "knew that while some students at the school come from privileged families...most of the students at the school in the last few years are children of immigrant families of modest means, and do not pay tuition (or pay very little tuition)."

One of the defendants, Ido Raam, is an immigrant, the statement says.

The parents met with the head of the school and the school's director of admissions, the statement of defence says.

"The defendants were then assured by the two [school officials] that their application for bursary will cover all tuition costs," the statement says.

The parents say no tuition debt was mentioned to them until January 2018, when they say the school "pressured" Ido Raam into making a payment of $6,000, which they claim the school's chief financial officer said would be a one-time payment, "and that otherwise the defendants' bursary application has been, or is about to be, fully approved."

After completing the 2017-18 school year at Gray Academy, the parents enrollled their children in a different, public school.

In response to the lawsuit, the parents say they are "surprised and disappointed."

"The defendants will argue that they fell victim, all along, to broken promises and misrepresentations by school officials," the statement of defence says.

No trial date has been set for the case.