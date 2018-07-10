Alone in ultra-darkness, Winnipegger pleaded for help from Facebook friends

A Winnipegger is thanking their lucky stars after a bike accident in Saskatchewan's Grasslands National Park left them alone waiting for paramedics in the dark wilderness Sunday.

Hazim Ismail, an anthropology student at the U of W, was three days into a camping trip with their partner Mathieu Pallié when they set out on the Broken Arrow Trail by bike.

The terrain was full of rocky rolling hills, remote, and beautiful, they said.

Ismail fell on their head, and had blood oozing out of their head and face after the bike accident. (Submitted by Hazim Ismail)

But the brakes of their bike jammed up on a steep slope, and Ismail fell on their head. Their partner rushed off to get help before dark, and Ismail stayed behind, "in shock and drooling blood."

"My lower body was fine, but my upper body was all aching, it's still aching right now," they said. "There was blood in my mouth and on my face."

They had been warned about bison when they entered the park — they're not predators, but it's important not to startle them, to avoid getting trampled.

As it got darker, Ismail heard bison getting closer.

They'd promised to stay on the trail, but they knew they had to stay out of the bisons' way.

'Majestic, but also scary'

It got darker and darker — the area is a dark sky preserve, which means no artificial light pollution — and Ismail has keratoconus, which reduces their depth perception in low light and low contrast.

"It's one of the darkest places, if not the darkest place, in Canada," they said. "Majestic, but also scary, because being lost in the darkest place is not the ideal place, not the ideal situation to experience it," they said. "I was very scared. It felt like I was being swallowed up."

Hours passed.

There wasn't much cell reception either. Ismail said they kept trying to call people, but the calls dropped. They were still off the trail, and didn't know how the paramedics would be able to find them. Their phone's battery was dying. In a last-ditch attempt, Ismail made a public plea on Facebook: can people call 911? Can anyone get in touch with the paramedics to let them know I had to get off the trail?

"There were people co-ordinating, stepping up, calling hospitals," they said.

Of course, they didn't know that. Alone, in the dark, every time they saw something, they flashed their dying cell phone at it.

I was flashing my flashlight at — I thought it was a searchlight but it turned out to be just a planet .. in the distance. - Ismail

"We had been camping there for three days, so I knew how great and vast the area was.

"How do you find somebody in the great open like that when there's no cell reception, right? I was really scared and almost ready to give up," they said.

"I was flashing my flashlight at — I thought it was a searchlight but it turned out to be just a planet .. in the distance," they said. They were hearing animals, worried about bison and rattlesnakes.

"I think I almost gave up," they said. "I'm so glad they came in time."

Finally, their cellphone's light had caught the attention of the paramedic and Pallié.

Hazim Ismail, an anthropology student at the U of W, was three days into a camping trip with their partner Mathieu Pallié when they set out on the Broken Arrow Trail by bike. (Submitted by Hazim Ismail)

Ismail can't say enough about how helpful the paramedic, from Val Marie, Sask., was.

Ismail said they have a non-binary gender identity, and the paramedic understood it, was willing to use "they" pronouns, and even spoke to other paramedics to

"Shout out to them, they were fantastic," they said. They had to get Ismail back to where the ambulance could reach them, which took a few hours.

During the wait for a STARS air ambulance, Ismail got to enjoy the night sky again.

"When the paramedics were with me and I had to wait and just look up at the sky, because I was bound to the stretcher, it was kind of beautiful," they said. "It calmed me down while I was waiting for the helicopter."

Ismail and Mathieu's trip was supposed to continue west to B.C., but instead they're heading home to recuperate.

'I love the Grasslands, I had wanted to see pronghorns for a couple of years now, they're amazing animals. And I managed to see them on that particular bike trail,' said Ismail, who isn't planning on quitting camping after the ordeal. (Submitted by Hazim Ismail)

But that won't stop Ismail from heading back out to the wild … just maybe not on a mountain bike trail.

"I love the Grasslands, I had wanted to see pronghorns for a couple of years now, they're amazing animals. And I managed to see them on that particular bike trail."

"I don't have any grudge or anything! I'm a bit traumatized by the bike, but when it comes to nature and wilderness, things can happen. And you've got to be patient," they said. "I would go camping again, definitely. Maybe not right away."