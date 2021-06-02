Skip to Main Content
Boy, 4, dead after accident in southwestern Manitoba: RCMP

Police say the boy was sitting on a trailer being pulled by a tractor Tuesday night when the boy was thrown off. 

RCMP say a four-year-old boy was killed when he was thrown from a trailer that was attached to a tractor being driven by a 12-year-old Tuesday night, in the rural municipality of Grassland. (David Bell/CBC)

A four-year-old boy was killed in a tractor incident in southwestern Manitoba Tuesday night, RCMP say. 

Killarney RCMP were called about the incident, which happened on a rural property in the rural municipality of Grassland, at about 7:40 p.m., according to RCMP.

Police say the boy was sitting on a trailer, which was being pulled by a tractor driven by a 12-year-old boy. It's believed the tractor hit a bump, and RCMP spokesperson said in an email, and the younger boy was thrown off the trailer.

The four-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Killarney RCMP are investigating, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist. Workplace Safety and Health has also been notified, police said.

The RM of Grassland is about 250 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

 

 

