Boy, 4, dead after accident in southwestern Manitoba: RCMP

A four-year-old boy was killed in a tractor incident in southwestern Manitoba Tuesday night, RCMP say.

Killarney RCMP were called about the incident, which happened on a rural property in the rural municipality of Grassland, at about 7:40 p.m., according to RCMP.

Police say the boy was sitting on a trailer, which was being pulled by a tractor driven by a 12-year-old boy. It's believed the tractor hit a bump, and RCMP spokesperson said in an email, and the younger boy was thrown off the trailer.

The four-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Killarney RCMP are investigating, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist. Workplace Safety and Health has also been notified, police said.

The RM of Grassland is about 250 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.