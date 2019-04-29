73-year-old dies after falling into southwestern Manitoba pond

A woman has died after falling into a pond and drowning in southwestern Manitoba on Tuesday, RCMP say.

The Mounties said the woman, 73, was cleaning the pond with a 52-year-old man at a property in the rural municipality of Grassland, southwest of Brandon, just before 11 a.m., when she fell in.

The man entered the pond in an attempt to try save her but was not successful, RCMP said.

The woman was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The RCMP and the medical examiner's office are still investigating.

