Crews battling large grass fire near Symington Road
Manitoba

Winnipeg fire crews are battling a large grass fire that's forced some people from their homes in south Transcona. 

Some properties evacuated, city says

Wildland fire crews are battling a large grass fire in south Transcona Saturday afternoon. (Submitted by City of Winnipeg/Twitter)

The city has evacuated some properties near Symington Road as a precaution due to heavy smoke.

No structures are threatened at this point.

People are asked to avoid the area. 

