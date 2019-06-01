Crews battling large grass fire near Symington Road

Winnipeg fire crews are battling a large grass fire that's forced some people from their homes in south Transcona.

The city has evacuated some properties near Symington Road as a precaution due to heavy smoke.

No structures are threatened at this point.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Residents are advised to avoid the area. Those in the area with respiratory conditions are advised to keep their windows closed and remain indoors. 2/2 —@cityofwinnipeg

