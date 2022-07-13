Teen arrested after 2 men, 84-year-old woman stabbed near Winnipeg's Grant Park mall

A 15-year-old boy is in custody after Winnipeg police say he stabbed three people — including an elderly woman who was taken to hospital in critical condition — near Grant Park Shopping Centre on Tuesday night.

Police were first tipped off about the incident around 9 p.m., when emergency personnel were sent to the area for a report of several stabbings, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Police allege the incident began when the teen broke into a home near the mall on Lorette Avenue. The man who owns the property and another man then chased the teen as he took off, police said.

As the teenager was running away, he allegedly attacked and stabbed an 84-year-old woman who got in the way, Const. Claude Chancy said Wednesday morning.

She was found with stab wounds at the intersection of Thurso Street and Lorette Avenue, the police release said.

An 84-year-old woman believed to have been stabbed by the teen was found injured near the mall at the intersection of Thurso Street and Lorette Avenue, police say. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The two men, ages 43 and 46, then caught the boy in the mall's parking lot — but as they were holding him, the teen stabbed the men too, Chancy said.

A nurse who happened to be at the scene as it unfolded provided emergency care to the men until an ambulance arrived, he said later in an email.

Officers from the north, west and central districts and the police helicopter assisted in finding the stabbing victims, the police service's news release said.

The younger man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable. The older man was treated at the scene.

The woman was taken in critical condition to hospital, where she needed surgery, Chancy said. She was still in hospital Wednesday afternoon, the police news release said.

Police said the victims and the teen didn't know each other before the attacks.

The teen is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

He's also charged with assault with a weapon and breaking and entering with intent, police said.

The incident comes days after a woman in her 20s was carjacked in the same Grant Park parking lot. She later had to jump out of her moving vehicle to escape the attacker in that incident, police said.