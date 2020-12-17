Grandview, Man., hospital to reopen Monday after closing so staff could fight COVID-19 at care home

A western Manitoba community's hospital will reopen Monday, nearly a month after it closed as staff were pulled to fight a COVID-19 outbreak at a care home.

Hospital and emergency services at the health centre in Grandview, a community west of Dauphin, will resume at 8 a.m. on Monday, Prairie Mountain Health said in a news release Thursday.

Those services at the hospital were suspended on Nov. 26. Staff were temporarily reassigned to the Grandview Personal Care Home.

The COVID-19 situation at the home has "sufficiently stabilized" to allow staff to resume emergency department and acute care services at the hospital.

"PMH would like to thank health care staff in Grandview for their flexibility and support of the residents of Grandview Personal Care Home," Prairie Mountain Health said in the release.

"PMH thanks the community of Grandview, and surrounding area, for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented time."