Winnipeg police looking for man who may have tricked 5 people out of cash in 'grandparent scams'

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a man who they believe swindled at least five people out of significant amounts of money through what's commonly known as a "grandparent scam."

Police warned residents in late July to be aware of an increase in such scams, in which a fraudster calls an older person and claims to be a grandchild or other relative in serious legal trouble and in immediate need of money.

In the recent cases, which police say took place over the last few days, five people reported "significant losses" after being scammed, Winnipeg police said in a Friday news release.

Investigators received similar descriptions of a man who went to the homes of the people to pick up money after they received the calls asking for help.

Police are now asking the public for help to locate the man, who they say is considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information that may help investigators identify him is asked to contact the police service's financial crime unit at 204-986-6231 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786- 8477 (TIPS).