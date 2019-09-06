Grandparent scams swindle $100K from Winnipeg seniors in 6 days, police say

Winnipeg police are warning seniors to beware as officers have recently seen an increase in grandparent scams, including more than a dozen reports in less than a week, with roughly $100,000 in losses.

A person calls a senior, claiming to be a grandchild or other relative who is in serious legal trouble and needs money immediately, Const. Jay Murray said at a news conference on Thursday.

"We believe that these frauds are being committed by organized groups. They aren't fly-by-night operations. There's been an increase in calls here in Winnipeg," he said.

Scams are growing and other parts of Canada are also affected, he said.

Over the last six days, there have been 15 reports of grandparent or emergency scams, Murray said.

Someone calls a senior, sounding desperate and even crying, he said. The person will sometimes use a first name and say their request is urgent.

They sometimes say a "gag order" has been put in place by a judge, so they can't discuss the matter with anyone, including other family members or their bank.

Sometimes the phone is passed to another actor who claims to be a lawyer and can come across as very professional.

Instructions are given to the victim to inform the bank that the money will be used for home repairs or something similar.

Victims who respond by obtaining money are told a bondsperson will visit their home to pick up the cash.

The amount of money the scammers will ask for varies from person to person — it can be hundreds or thousands of dollars.

"The scammer will likely just feel out how the conversation is going. If they feel they'll be successful, they may tend to ask for more," Murray said.

If the scam is successful, the person might try to get more money from the victim over the following days.

Warning signs

It's important to know several things to prevent these frauds from happening, Murray said.

First of all, police and the courts never send someone to a person's house to collect money. They will also never tell you to lie to the bank about why you're withdrawing money.

The scammers will pressure people to act quickly before they have time to consider what they are doing or agreeing to. It's important to talk to a trusted person before providing any personal information or money, especially if it is an unsolicited call.

Police urge people to speak with their older relatives about the scam to protect them.

Murray asks anyone who is a victim of a suspected grandparent fraud to report it to police.

"It can be very embarrassing when someone realizes they've fallen for a scam," he said. "The reality is many people fall for scams every day, unfortunately. There's nothing to be embarrassed about."

Reporting the scam can possibly help recover any lost money, and it can help prevent others from falling victim, he said.

