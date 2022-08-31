Grandfather of teen accused in Point Douglas homicides says family in shock after arrest

The grandfather of a 15-year-old boy charged for a series of brutal attacks in Winnipeg last Monday says the entire family is in shock over the nature of the crimes he's accused of and grappling with the judgment of people online and in their community.

The attacks in the city's Point Douglas neighbourhood left Danielle Dawn Ballantyne, a 36-year-old woman, and Marvin William Felix, a 54-year-old, wheelchair-bound man, dead, and another man in his 50s in critical condition.

"It is shocking for us, but mostly we want to offer our condolences and our prayers to the other families in this matter," the boy's grandfather told the CBC in a telephone interview.

"If, in fact, he did commit these things, it's beyond disturbing, this cuts to our hearts," he said.

Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the CBC is prohibited from revealing anything that might identify the 15-year-old accused, including the name of his grandfather.

The boy is one of two 15-year-old males charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Ballantyne and Felix and one count of aggravated assault for the other injured man.

The first suspect was arrested and charged last Wednesday. The same day, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of the second second suspect. On Friday, police released the youth's name and photo based on a temporary court order.

'Conviction in the eyes of the public'

The boy's grandfather described the decision to release his image as "unprecedented" and said it's caused people online and in their community to prejudge the boy.

"It is literally conviction in the eyes of the public," he said.

"These crimes are absolutely horrific, but we ask that the legal process that must be followed to play itself out."

He said the boy's mother and siblings are "in shock" and trying to grapple with the magnitude of the crime and the effect it's having.

A police officer exits the building on Jarvis Avenue where the body of Danielle Dawn Ballantyne was found. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The grandfather says he was present Sunday night when the boy was arrested by police.

He says once he found out his grandson was at a certain location he went there to make sure he would be safely arrested.

"When someone is marked armed and dangerous, it doesn't matter the age," he said.

The grandfather said the family's greatest fear was that something might've gone wrong in the arrest, leading to "one tragedy on top of another."

He said, however, the arresting officers were respectful and everyone's desire was to make sure the teen suspect "came in safely."

The grandfather says while he was glad for the safe arrest, it was still deeply painful to see his grandson with his hands up, being arrested for a serious crime.

"I went and wept with him because I don't know where this is going for him," he said.

"While we're sitting there waiting, I kept thinking about the families, that they are suffering. I know that, but it hurts to see your flesh and blood."

A wheelchair sits behind police tape at the scene of a serious assault beside the Bell Hotel in the 600 block of Main Street. Marvin William Felix later died in hospital. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The boy's grandfather described a troubled upbringing in state care.

At about age 12, he said the boy was put in a group home which the family believes only exposed him to negative influences. He says the boy's mom made several attempts to get him better care, but it was not until some time later that he was placed in a better home where he got the support and care he needed.

The grandfather says the family is still processing everything and is in close touch with the boy's legal counsel. They are waiting to see if the court will find that he was involved, and if so to what degree.

"The worst-case scenario is he was deeply involved and that's going to affect him for the rest of his life, and our families the rest of our lives," he said.