RCMP charge 3 with 2nd-degree murder after fatal shooting in Grand Rapids, Man.

Three people are facing second-degree murder charges after a man died in a shooting in Grand Rapids, Man., Monday.

Daniel Walker, 32, was shot outside his mother's house while visiting the community, which is almost 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg, family members told CBC News shortly after the incident.

Police said they responded to the shooting outside a home in the community around 4 p.m.

They said Walker was taken to a nearby nursing station, where he died.

That day, RCMP arrested and charged a man from Grand Rapids with second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested and charged a 19-year-old and a 44-year-old with second-degree murder.

RCMP say they aren't looking for any more suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

Visiting mother at the time

Walker was shot three times, "right in front of his nieces and nephews," said Walker's cousin Elissa Gabriel on Tuesday.

There were five grandchildren at the house when the shooting occurred, Walker's uncle Wayne Scott told CBC News.

"We're happy that the grandkids didn't get hit," he said. "One of the grandkids was so disturbed, he went running into the bush with just his socks."

Walker, a father of three children who lives in The Pas, was visiting his mother and siblings, Gabriel said.

Walker's family didn't want to comment about the arrests made on Friday.