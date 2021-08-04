Modified grenade found on riverbank near school in Grand Rapids, Man.
A modified grenade found on a riverbank behind the school in Grand Rapids, Man., has been safely disposed of, RCMP say.
Modified pineapple grenade was hollow, not at risk of exploding, RCMP say
The modified pineapple grenade, which had the pin removed, was hollow and not at risk of exploding, said police, who believe the grenade washed up on shore from the river.
The grenade was reported to police around noon on Aug. 1, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.
Local RCMP secured the area and called in the RCMP's explosive disposal unit. Officers disposed of the device.
"It is unknown at this time where the grenade could have come from as it had washed up on shore," RCMP wrote in the news release.
