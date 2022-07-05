7 people arrested in Winnipeg after man assaulted, threatened with gun in Grand Marais: RCMP

Seven people were arrested after an employee at a Grand Marais business was assaulted and threatened with a gun, and the suspects tried to make a high-speed escape to Winnipeg last Friday, RCMP say.

RCMP in Selkirk responded to a Parkview Avenue business in Grand Marais, just over 80 kilometres north of Winnipeg, after reports a group of people assaulted a 51-year-old employee and threatened him and others with a gun around 11:20 p.m.

The group sped off in a vehicle before crashing into a ditch on Parkview, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. A bystander who intervened to help was then assaulted.

Another vehicle then picked up the occupants and took off toward Winnipeg, according to police.

Witness descriptions of that second vehicle led officers down Highway 59. The vehicle failed to stop at a traffic stop and sped "erratically" toward Winnipeg, according to the news release.

Once in the city, the Winnipeg Police Service helicopter tracked the vehicle to the Maples area, where the seven occupants were arrested without incident, RCMP said.

The injured Grand Marais employee is still in hospital with serious injuries. The bystander at the crash — a 46-year-old from the rural municipality of Bifrost-Riverton — suffered minor injuries and didn't need to be hospitalized.

Four of the people arrested in the vehicle have now been charged and the investigation is continuing, police said.

A 24-year-old from the RM of Portage la Prairie was charged with a string of offences, including aggravated assault, two charges of pointing a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He has also been charged with:

Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Two counts of uttering threats.

Carrying a weapon in public.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Fleeing police.

Dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Operation of a vehicle while prohibited.

Operation of a vehicle while impaired.

A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing charges of aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm, while a 24-year-old man from the city is facing an aggravated assault charge, RCMP said. Both were released on a promise to appear in court on Sept. 16.

A 20-year-old woman from the RM of Hanover is also facing charges of careless driving and allowing an unauthorized person to drive.

