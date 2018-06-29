Readers treat staff at North Dakota newspaper to lunch after deadly U.S. shooting

Hours after a gunman went on a deadly rampage at a newspaper office in Maryland's capital Thursday, a severe thunderstorm rolled through Grand Forks, N.D., knocking out power and ripping apart grain bins just outside the city.

And while reporters from the Grand Forks Herald fanned out to gather those stories Friday, a group of readers worried about how the shooting had affected those working at their local paper.

So they ordered lunch for the entire staff.

"I think they said something about the possibility we'd been having a rough day considering what happened to the staff at the Annapolis, Maryland, paper yesterday," the Herald's news editor, Chris Bjorke, told CBC News over the phone Friday.

"They said they wanted to treat us to pizza and a cake as well."

Thanks to the kind people behind this. Worth noting that @DeeksPizza wouldn't take the money when they heard what it was for. Gestures like this mean so much to us.

The readers, who wanted to remain anonymous, had several large pizzas delivered to the Herald office for lunch along with a cake with a message reading "We Love the Grand Forks Herald!" written on top in icing.

"I thought that was really nice that someone in this community cares about the newspaper and cares about how we'd be feeling as real people in light of what happened to a paper that is kind of close to our size in terms of staff and circulation," said Bjorke.

"Basically, what I thought was, it was nice that people are thinking about us."

Deadly attack

Four journalists and a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis were killed and two others were injured when a suspect entered the office and methodically blasted his way through the newsroom Thursday afternoon with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.

Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, has been charged with five counts of murder in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history. He was denied bail Friday.

The first-degree murder charges carry a maximum penalty of life without parole. Maryland has no death penalty.

Authorities and court records show the suspect had a well-documented history of criticizing the paper's journalists.

Jarrod Warren Ramos poses for a photo in Annapolis, Md., in a photo released by the Anne Arundel Police on Friday June 28, 2018. First-degree murder charges were filed Friday against Ramos, who police said targeted Maryland's capital newspaper, shooting his way into the newsroom and killing four journalists and a staffer before officers swiftly arrested him. (Anne Arundel Police via Associated Press)

While staff at the Herald went right to work Friday morning, Bjorke said watching the shooting unfold on live television was tough for those working during the day Thursday.

"It was definitely felt here in the newsroom and the bigger network of journalists that I know and a lot of my colleagues now in the region and in the country," he said.

In the aftermath of the shooting, some of the Capital Gazette's reporters worked in a parking garage. On Friday, the Capital Gazette published its paper with pictures of the five victims on the front page.

'A reputation in the community'

Bjorke, who has worked at the Herald for the last seven years, was also at the paper as a young reporter while he was a university student in 1997 when a major flood devastated the city.

During that flood the Herald's office burned down, but despite both flood and fire, staff were able to make sure the paper was on people's doorstep everyday, bringing updates throughout the disaster.

He says that experience cemented a special connection between the paper and its readers.

"We kind of built a reputation in the community as a link to people and how they defined themselves in Grand Forks at that time," he said.

"I personally felt like this gesture was a continuation of how people value the newspaper here."

A gunman opens fire at the offices of the Capital Gazette local newspaper in Annapolis, Md., killing five people and wounding others

And in an era when U.S. president Donald Trump has routinely called mainstream media "the enemy of the American people", Bjorke says the gesture has special importance to Herald staff.

"Obviously in my profession we don't like being called the enemies of the people or looked as a sinister force … I hope people can think realistically about the people that give them the news every day," he said.

"I'd hate for it to take something like this to remind them of the importance of a community newspaper, but if it can help people slow down and think about the way they look at the media, look at newspapers and look at journalists as real people in their community, I hope it does that."