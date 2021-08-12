Manitoba's top chief suspended following sexual assault allegation by colleague

Manitoba's top chief has been suspended for the duration of an external investigation into an allegation he sexually assaulted a colleague.

An outside party will lead the investigation into Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs confirmed in a news release on Friday.

A woman who works with AMC accused Dumas of harassment and sexual assault in a letter she sent Monday to AMC's executive council of chiefs.

In the letter obtained by CBC News, the woman said she wanted to bring immediate attention to breaches of AMC's code of the conduct "based on my personal experiences of harassment, sexual harassment and sexualized violence."

"I believe there should be urgency in this matter, as I suspect other women of AMC have or are experiencing the same thing."

AMC's news release identified her as a senior staff member.

Emergency meeting called

The organization announced it is hiring Manitoba Human Resource Lawyers to lead the investigation, which AMC said would be "impartial, neutral and objective."

The executive council of chiefs held a emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the allegations against Dumas.

It also announced AMC's personnel and finance committee would review and amend the existing workplace harassment policies. It would review AMC's constitution as well and identify proposed amendments that could be adopted.

AMC said the executive council of chiefs would meet again on Monday to appoint an acting grand chief.

In the letter, the woman alleges she's felt harassed by Dumas by phone, in person and virtually since her second day of employment with AMC.

"My personal experience of harassment and sexual misconduct has created an unsafe work environment where I have been subjugated to gender-based violence," she wrote.

"I am unable to provide more details to this issue, as a formal complaint has been filed with the Winnipeg Police Service sex crimes unit, but I can confirm from my experience, I was sexually assaulted."

The police said on Friday that an incident number has been generated, but they could not confirm any of the individuals who are allegedly involved.

Dumas has not been formally charged.

'Inappropriate' text messages in the past

Dumas has been accused of misconduct before.

In 2019, it was alleged he sent "inappropriate" messages and texts to Bethany Maytwayashing, a 22-year-old woman.

Dumas strongly denied accusations he was pursuing intimate relations with the woman, but admitted his behaviour hadn't always been the most professional. He took a brief leave of absence from his Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs leadership role to undergo counselling and professional sensitivity training to ensure his communications are more formal.

The woman recently told the Free Press the AMC has refused to explain how it investigated Dumas.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs advocates on behalf of 62 First Nations in Manitoba, including Anishnaabe, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dene and Dakota peoples.

Dumas was first elected grand chief in 2017, and re-elected last summer.