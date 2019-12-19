Gramma's Kitchen celebrates family with recipes from the past

Gramma's Kitchen is a CBC Manitoba series that invites you to document the sharing of traditional family food and family traditions with children.

We'd love to hear about yours!

Have a family cooking tradition you'd like to share with CBC Manitoba? Send it to our Pitch a Story form.

Click here to share yours!

Sudha Mehra watches her teenage grandsons spice up her beloved butter chicken recipe.

It's all going well — until they hesitate over the seasoning. Will too much make it too hot?

It's enough to make this Indo-Canadian grandmother halt production altogether.

"No, no, no, we've got to get something corrected here," Mehra says. "Spices do not make your food hot. What makes it hot is the chili powder, the crushed chilis. So please, those are different things."

Welcome to Grandma's kitchen — India-style. Here in this south Winnipeg home, Mehra is talking grandsons Mohit, 19, and Givan, 18, through her old family recipes.

And she means old. Literally.

The yogurt that Givan's stirring into the creamy, saffron-coloured butter chicken, for example? It's practically a family heirloom.

"This yogurt culture was brought by my mother-in-law from India 47 ago," Mehra says. "It was tucked away neatly in her luggage bag and it's been [used] ever since to make homemade yogurt."

The chapati that Mohit's rolling out under Mehra's watchful eye?

Click here to watch Grandma's Kitchen, India-style, served with a side of love:

Grandma's Kitchen celebrates family traditions, culture and memories over beloved recipes from the past. 5:29

"I learned it from my mother and there are no measurements here," she says. "It's all done by hand."

It's also easier said than done, her grandsons say.

"Grandma's not going to say it's hard. It's easy for Grandma," Mohit says.

"There's an art to it," Givan says.

"I'm usually on the other end of it, eating it, right?" Mohit says. "So, I'd be waiting at the table for it to come, and not so much watching how it's made."

Grandmother Sudha Mehra and grandson Mohit Mehra, right, watch as grandson Givan puts the finishing touches on her butter chicken. (Donna Carreiro/CBC)

Still, they realize this cooking fest in the kitchen is more than just a culinary lesson. It's a celebration of their family, both past and present.

"It's a connection. It keeps you close together," Sudha says, as both Mohit and Givan lean in for a hug. "Your grandchildren will remember 'Oh, she made the dish this way,' and it's with love that they think of you."